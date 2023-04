April 22, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

A lion from Bannerghatta Biological Park has been brought to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur in Chennai as part of an exchange programme. A statement by AAZP said the park had given a white tiger to the Bannerghatta Biological Park. The new arrival will be placed under quarantine for three weeks, the statement said.