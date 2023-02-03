ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalism on Hosur-Bengaluru highway not pre-planned: Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police

February 03, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said the blockade was begun by outsiders from a village on the T.N.-Karnataka border; while no arrests have been made so far, police are scrutinising video evidence and tracking down the perpetrators, he said

P.V. Srividya

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Thursday’s vandalism and violence on the Hosur-Bengaluru National Highway was not pre-planned, and was unleashed by outsiders from villages on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, who were arriving to participate in the Eruthu Vidum Vizha (bull race event), according to Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur. 

Speaking to the media on Friday on the vandalism that unfolded over a delay in permission to conduct the Eruthu Vidum Vizha near Gobasandiram along the Hosur-Bengaluru National Highway, SP Thakur dismissed allegations that the violence was preplanned. 

He said the blockade and vandalism was begunby outsiders, who were visiting (as spectators and participants) from the bordering village of Malur from the Kolar district of Karnataka.  

The police were perusing the video evidence of Thursday’s incident, and were in the process of identifying persons and tracking addresses of persons involved. “No arrests have been made or cases filed as yet and the police are investigating the video evidence to track the perpetrators,” Mr. Thakur said.

Response to police kicking a protester

Mr. Thakur also responded to clips of him kicking a protester flanked by other police personnel. “The youth in question had harassed a policewoman at the scene of violence. He was being secured and contained by us at that time,” he said.

On a future course of action to prevent such occurrences, Mr. Thakur said, he has directed his staff to ensure that organising committees of bull races deposit the requisite documents that include mandatory insurance for the event and other accompanying documents in advance, to avoid last-minute chaos. The guidelines clearly prohibit outsiders and their bulls participating: the administration will also have to ensure this, he said.  

According to him, the police, with a meagre strength of 200 personnel, handled the crisis effectively.

