Vanathi Srinivasan is BJP Mahila Morcha chief

Tamil Nadu BJP State vice-president Vanathi Srinivasan was appointed as the BJP’s Mahila Morcha national president on Wednesday.

Ms. Srinivasan, who hails from Coimbatore and has been a member of the BJP since the early 1990s, is the second woman leader from the Tamil Nadu BJP to be appointed to a significant post. While she has been elevated within the party, former State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed the Governor of Telangana last year.

A lawyer by profession, Ms. Srinivasan began her political stint with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1987 and joined the BJP in 1993.

Following this, she held various posts within the party. She was the State general secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP’s Mahila Morcha from 2004 to 2009. After being elevated as State secretary and State general secretary, she was recently made one of the State vice-presidents. Ms. Srinivasan had also contested the Assembly elections unsuccessfully twice — from Mylapore in 2011 and Coimbatore South in 2016.