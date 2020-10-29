Vanathi Srinivasan is BJP Mahila Morcha chief

Tamil Nadu BJP State vice-president Vanathi Srinivasan was appointed as the BJP’s Mahila Morcha national president on Wednesday.
Ms. Srinivasan, who hails from Coimbatore and has been a member of the BJP since the early 1990s, is the second woman leader from the Tamil Nadu BJP to be appointed to a significant post. While she has been elevated within the party, former State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed the Governor of Telangana last year.
A lawyer by profession, Ms. Srinivasan began her political stint with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1987 and joined the BJP in 1993.
Following this, she held various posts within the party. She was the State general secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP’s Mahila Morcha from 2004 to 2009. After being elevated as State secretary and State general secretary, she was recently made one of the State vice-presidents. Ms. Srinivasan had also contested the Assembly elections unsuccessfully twice — from Mylapore in 2011 and Coimbatore South in 2016.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath