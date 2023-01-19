ADVERTISEMENT

Van catches fire at fuel station

January 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Services personnel extinguish the fire in a van on Old Karur Road in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

A van owned by Kathiresan of Kovilur near Dindigul was completely destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

Police said the driver, accompanied by two mechanics, had brought the vehicle to a fuel station near Old Karur Road. Even as they were about to leave the place after filling fuel, the bunk workers noticed the fire in the van.

Immediately, they pushed the van outside their premises and alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Th Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot, put out the flames. Further investigation is on.

