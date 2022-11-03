Valluvar Kottam health centre to expand services

The health centre is named after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 18:59 IST

The urban health centre in Valluvar Kottam, named after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is all set to expand its activities. The centre will have dedicated dialysis unit for persons with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C infection. Situated in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, it will have a complete diabetes master health checkup facility with services such as cardiac and eye screening. There is a proposal to start a health and fitness centre in the nearby park, MLA Ezhilan Naganathan said. “It is the only centre in the State to bear the CM’s name,” he said.

