The urban health centre in Valluvar Kottam, named after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is all set to expand its activities. The centre will have dedicated dialysis unit for persons with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C infection. Situated in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, it will have a complete diabetes master health checkup facility with services such as cardiac and eye screening. There is a proposal to start a health and fitness centre in the nearby park, MLA Ezhilan Naganathan said. “It is the only centre in the State to bear the CM’s name,” he said.
Valluvar Kottam health centre to expand services
The health centre is named after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.