Vallam DSP to probe electrocution deaths in Thanjavur

The chariot which came into contact with the high-tension wire at Kalimedu village on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Increase in the height of the road during black topping is cited as a reason

The death of 11 persons, including three juveniles, due to high-voltage electrocution during a chariot procession at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur district in the early hours of Wednesday will be probed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vallam sub-division.

He would be assisted by five Inspectors of Police, the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan, told The Hindu.

IG Balakrishnan, who inspected the spot following the incident, said the chariot was proceeding on a black topped road at Kalimedu when the incident occurred at 3 a.m. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the chariot was taking a turn to return when it gravitated towards one side and came into contact with the high-tension wire resulting in electrocution and multiple deaths.

The generator used to power the serial bulb decoration on the chariot and the chariot caught fire on the impact. The increase in the height of the road during black topping was cited as a reason for the accident.

Mr. Balakrishnan said detailed investigation would throw light on the exact cause of the accident. Various aspects, including negligence on the part of the organisers, would be looked into during the course of the probe. The villagers had apparently informed the police orally about the religious procession.

A case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (electrocution) had been registered at the Kallaperambur police station, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, a senior Fire and Rescue Services Department officer said the Thanjavur headquarters fire station received the call at 3.14 a.m. and a fire tender was immediately rushed to the village. The vehicle reached the spot at 3.19 a.m. as the place was a few kilometres away.

The officer said fire was put out after the power supply was cut. The metal frame in which lighting was done on the chariot’s top is believed to have come into contact with the high tension wire resulting in electrocution. Those who suffered severe electric shock were thrown away, the officer further said. A fire tender has been kept as a standby at the spot.