Vallalar named Labour Commissioner

CHENNAI

25 December 2020 01:19 IST

M. Vallalar was named the Commissioner of Labour, replacing R. Nanthagopal, who has been posted as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited.

S. Amirtha Jothi was posted as Additional State Project Director in Samagra Shiksha and K. Karpagam was posted Joint Secretary in the Labour Department.

P. Ramana Saraswathi and A.K. Kamal Kishore were posted as Additional Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Joint Director, e-Governance, respectively.

