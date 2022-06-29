Valavanur police station gets ISO certification

Its record in all aspects were considered for certification

Its record in all aspects were considered for certification

The Valavanur police station in Villupuram district has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification. As per the certification document, the station’s record in enforcement of laws, detection and investigation of crimes, responding to emergencies and providing support services to maintain peace in the area of jurisdiction conformed to the requirements of the ISO cetification.

The station also bagged the award for Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene (WASH), a scheme by the Quality Council of India for commitment towards ensuring safety and hygiene at the workplace. The station geared up for the certification a few months ago by adding additional elements to make it more accessible to the public.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said it was the first time that a police station in the district was getting ISO certification for streamlining the station records and processes and maintenance of cleanliness and visitor-friendly atmosphere. “We have been striving towards this for the past two months, during which some new measures were implemented to improve efficiency,” he said.

24x7surveillance

“To ensure law and order, the Valavanur police conduct round-the-clock surveillance of areas under its jurisdiction. Surprise vehicle checks are held at accident-prone zones within the station’s jurisdictional limits to curb traffic violations. Besides, patrolling is done during nights, and village leaders, elders, and school students are encouraged to inform police about nefarious activities,” he said.

The police station also has a WhatsApp group with headmasters and principals of schools within its jurisdiction. It also has a WhatsApp group with all the village presidents and minutes of meetings are regularly shared with the stakeholders for further action, Mr. Shreenatha added.

The certification would help the office to maintain its outstanding standards. “This kind of certification will also help us to deliver better services to the public and also to policemen,” a station officer said.