ADVERTISEMENT

Vaithilingam defends the meeting between Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran

May 12, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

It was aimed at transforming the AIADMK from a “people’s movement” into a “movement of cadre”, says R. Vaithilingam, Orathanadu MLA and joint coordinator of the Panneerselvam group

The Hindu Bureau

The group led by the AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday defended the meeting between its leader and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

In a statement, R. Vaithilingam, Orathanadu MLA and joint coordinator of the Panneerselvam group, said the meeting was aimed at transforming the AIADMK from a “people’s movement” into a “movement of cadre”. Labelling AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami as a betrayer and accusing him of taking the party on the path of destruction, Mr. Vaithilingam said Mr. Palaniswami’s remarks on the meeting were “laughable” as the Tiruchi conference, held by the Panneerselvam group in late April, had marked a “turning point” in the party’s history. 

As for the absence of senior functionaries — Villivakkam’s former legislator J.C.D. Prabhakar, Alangualm MLA P.H. Manoj Pandian and himself — at the meeting of Mr. Panneerselvam with Mr Dhinakaran, he said that it was in keeping with the decision taken at a meeting, attended by Mr. Panneerselvam, the group’s political affairs adviser, Panruti S. Ramachandran, and former Minister Ku. Pa. Krishnan, apart from the three functionaries. It was Mr. Palaniswami who could not explain why some AIADMK office-bearers were not present at his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month, Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran visits protesters

Mr. Dhinakaran visited those staging a demonstration near the office of the Director of School Education at Nungambakkam, demanding the revocation of a government order requiring those who had cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test to appear for one more test for appointment as government school teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US