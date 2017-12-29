Vaikunta Ekadasi at Andal Temple

SRIVILLIPUTTUR
Hundreds of devotees thronged the Andal Temple here on Friday morning to witness opening of Paramapada Vasal as part of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.
The event marked the first day of the 10-day Rapathu festival at the temple, one of the 108 Divya Desams of Vaishavaites.
Special pujas and deeparathana were held for Sri Periya Perumal, Goddess Andal and Lord Rengamannar at 4.30 a.m.
The Sorkka Vasal was opened at 7.05 a.m. and Srivadapathirasaina Perumal passed through it. Amidst chanting of ‘Govinda Gopala’ by devotees, Goddess Andal and Lord Rengamannar passed through the holy entrance.
Azhwars offered ethir sevai to the deities. Later, the deities were taken to the Rapathu Mandapam at Sri Vadapathirasainar sannathi.
Srivilliputtur MLA Chandra Prabha, temple fit person Ravichandran and Executive Officer Nagarajan were present.
