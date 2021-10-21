Vaiko’s son becomes MDMK headquarters secretary

CHENNAI

21 October 2021 00:03 IST

I will pursue progressive and development-oriented politics, says Durai Vaiko

Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who has been appointed as the headquarters secretary of the party, said he would steer clear of right-wing politics and pursue progressive and development-oriented politics.

“I do not want to enter politics, but destiny has thrust it on me. It is going to be a difficult journey. I am indebted to the party leaders and cadres who have reposed faith in me and will live up to their expectations,” Mr. Durai Vaiko told The Hindu.

He was appointed on Wednesday after the party’s high-level committee, district secretaries, political advisory committee and political research centre voted overwhelmingly in favour of his entry into the party. Of the 106 votes, he polled 104.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Durai Vaiko has been attending party events and functions on behalf of his father, who is not keeping well. Though Mr. Vaiko was against the idea of allowing his son to enter politics, he budged to the demands of partymen and called for a secret ballot.

“I have watched politics as an ordinary person and I know the day-to-day problems of a common man dealing with administration and officials. I was able to connect with the people. Working with them for two years helped me win the Kuruvikulam panchayat union election,” said Mr. Durai Vaiko, who worked for an U.S.-based telecom company after completing his MBA.

He said even though the country had witnessed development, it failed to percolate down. “I am not talking about villages in hills. Even villages near Sankarankoil and Kovilpatti could not get adequate drinking water and bus services,” said Mr. Durai Vaiko, who is also managing agriculture at Kalingapatti.