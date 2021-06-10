‘Support Tamils to check China’s move in Sri Lanka’

Vaiko asks Modi to press for U.N.-monitored referendum

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take efforts to conduct a referendum among Tamils living in various parts of the world to establish a sovereign State of Tamil Eelam, which alone could be the political, economical and defence base for India.

“If India fails to safeguard Tamil Eelam and recognise its sovereignty, it only means that India is prepared to lose its dominance over the Indian Ocean and pave the way for China’s presence in the region,” he said in a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday.

The MDMK said as Jews created Israel and India created Bangladesh, the Union Government under, the observation of the UN, should take efforts to conduct a referendum among the Tamils for creation of Tamil Eelam.

‘Foreign policy myth’

“It is a myth that Sri Lanka will lean towards China, if India stands with Tamil Eelam. Even now, Sri Lanka is a vocal supporter of China. The foul cry that Sri Lanka will become more vocal in its support of China, put forth by Foreign policy makers is a delaying tactic,” he contended.

Pointing out that China had given huge loans to Sri Lanka and had taken the Hambantota port on lease for 99 years, Mr. Vaiko alleged that under the current regime of the Rajapaksa brothers, efforts were on to speed up the “Chinesization” of the Indian Ocean.

“A huge chunk of land in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, is given to China. An estimated five lakh Chinese labourers are working in infrastructure projects funded by China. There is no doubt that a part of them are Chinese spies. Chinese schools, literature bodies, and Karate schools with Chinese trainers have been started for them in Sri Lanka,” Mr. Vaiko alleged.