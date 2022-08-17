Vaiko urges Tamil Nadu government to prevent dam across Kosasthalaiyar

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 17, 2022 22:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday urged the State government to move the Supreme Court to prevent Andhra Pradesh from constructing two check dams across Kosasthalaiyar. In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said water from the river was used for irrigation and drinking water purposes in Vellore and Tiruvallur districts.

The Andhra Pradesh government had already stopped the flow of water from Krishnapuram near Chittor district. Pointing out that the Andhra Pradesh government had allotted ₹177 crore for the construction of two check dams, including one at Kathiripalli and another at Mokkalakkandikai, Mr. Vaiko said the neighbouring State would call for tenders within a week. “If the dams are constructed, Tamil Nadu will not get even a single drop of water. Tiruvallur and Vellore districts will be deprived of water for irrigation and drinking requirements. Water flow to the Poondi reservoir will also be affected,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app