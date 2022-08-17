Vaiko urges Tamil Nadu government to prevent dam across Kosasthalaiyar

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday urged the State government to move the Supreme Court to prevent Andhra Pradesh from constructing two check dams across Kosasthalaiyar. In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said water from the river was used for irrigation and drinking water purposes in Vellore and Tiruvallur districts.

The Andhra Pradesh government had already stopped the flow of water from Krishnapuram near Chittor district. Pointing out that the Andhra Pradesh government had allotted ₹177 crore for the construction of two check dams, including one at Kathiripalli and another at Mokkalakkandikai, Mr. Vaiko said the neighbouring State would call for tenders within a week. “If the dams are constructed, Tamil Nadu will not get even a single drop of water. Tiruvallur and Vellore districts will be deprived of water for irrigation and drinking requirements. Water flow to the Poondi reservoir will also be affected,” he added.