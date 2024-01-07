GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vaiko urges state government to fight case against Sterlite

January 07, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to appoint senior advocates to argue in the Supreme Court against the petition filed by Sterlite against the closure of its unit in Thoothukudi. “The government should monitor the case closely and ensure that the unit is not allowed to open,” he said in a statement. Advocate Anand Selvam would appear on behalf of his party, he added. Mr. Vaiko, who has been opposing the Sterlite unit, and fighting for its closure, said the unit had filed a petition in the Supreme Court after the Madras High court ordered its closure. “The Supreme Court will hear the case on January 22. The State government should appoint senior counsels to win the case,” he added.

