Vaiko urges Muslims to fight like Muskan Bibi 

April 09, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday urged the Muslim community to fight the “Hindutva forces” like the Muslim girl from Bengaluru, Muskan Bibi, did by challenging those who teased her for wearing a hijab.

“She challenged the Hindutva forces by shouting Allahu Akbar. You should show similar courage,” he said at an Iftar feast organised by his party in Chennai.

Party headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko accused the BJP of attempting to create a Hindu nation “by burying fathom deep the idea of India that is unity in diversity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the BJP, in the last eight years, had been launching one programme after another against the minorities. “It brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act only to target Muslims. The BJP government in Karnataka cancelled the 4% reservation for Muslims. We must end the rule of the BJP to uphold social justice,” he said.

Senior leaders, including M. Senthilathipan and advocate Ajmalkhan, spoke at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT