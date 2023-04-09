ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko urges Muslims to fight like Muskan Bibi 

April 09, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

“She challenged the Hindutva forces by shouting Allahu Akbar. You should show similar courage,” he says at Iftar party

Special Correspondent

MDMK founder Vaiko at an Iftar party in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday urged the Muslim community to fight the “Hindutva forces” like the Muslim girl from Bengaluru, Muskan Bibi, did by challenging those who teased her for wearing a hijab. 

“She challenged the Hindutva forces by shouting Allahu Akbar. You should show similar courage,” he said at an Iftar feast organised by his party in Chennai. 

Party headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko accused the BJP of attempting to create a Hindu nation “by burying fathom deep the idea of India that is unity in diversity.” 

He alleged that the BJP, in the last eight years, had been launching one programme after another against the minorities. “It brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act only to target Muslims. The BJP government in Karnataka cancelled the 4% reservation for Muslims. We must end the rule of the BJP to uphold social justice,” he said. 

Senior leaders, including M. Senthilathipan and advocate Ajmalkhan, spoke at the event. 

