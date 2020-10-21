Vaiko urges Governor to approve 7.5% reservation

CHENNAI

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give assent to the legislation seeking to provide 7.5% reservation in medical colleges for NEET-qualified students from government schools.

In a letter to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media, he said 41% of Class 12 students in Tamil Nadu studied in government schools, but only 0.15% of them were able to enter medical colleges.

“Government school students come from socially and economically weaker sections of the society. It is against social justice to place them on a par with students studying in other educational institutions,” he said.

Pointing out that the legislation for providing 7.5% reservation to government school students was enacted in the Assembly based on the recommendations of Justice P. Kalaiarasan, Mr. Vaiko said if it was implemented, around 300 students from government schools would be able to enter medical colleges.