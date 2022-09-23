Vaiko urges Centre to release Sri Lankan nationals from Karnataka prisons

The Hindu Bureau September 23, 2022 21:34 IST

They were cheated by agents in Sri Lanka, he says

MDMK founder Vaiko on Friday urged the Union government to take steps to secure the release of 38 Sri Lankan nationals from prisons in Karnataka. In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said they were cheated by the agents in Sri Lanka who promised them to take them to Canada but they landed in Mangaluru. After they were arrested in June last year, they were kept in a prison in Mangaluru and later transferred to Parappana Agrahara prison. Though the National Investigation Agency submitted two reports in this regard, they were still kept in prison, he said. After they staged a protest, 10 of them were transferred to a special camp and the remaining continued to be kept in Parappana Agrahara, Mr. Vaiko said.



