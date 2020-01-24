Vaiko takes a dig at Rajinikanth

Taking a dig at actor Rajinikanth for his statement that incidents related to the 1971 Superstition Eradication Conference undertaken by ‘Periyar’ E. V. Ramasamy must be “forgotten”, MDMK founder Vaiko on Thursday questioned if that was so why the actor had raised the issue on his own at Thuglak’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko referred to Mr. Rajinikanth’s statement that certain incidents in the past about Periyar cannot be denied but should be forgotten and asked: “Naturally, the question arises as to why he is raking the issue up now.”

The Rajya Sabha member also sought to know as to why Mr. Rajinikanth is refusing to clarify that his intentions were not to bring disrepute to Periyar.

“It is natural for the people of Tamil Nadu to think as to who is behind him (Rajinikanth),” Mr. Vaiko contended.

Mr. Vaiko also went on to laud Periyar for his progressive thinking during his lifetime. “Periyar is not a single man but a movement by himself. A movement that came about to reform the society.” It was Periyar, who brought about the amendment in the Constitution for social justice, Mr. Vaiko said. “It was Periyar who fought against subjugation of women,” he added.