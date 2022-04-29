Vaiko suspends three MDMK district secretaries

‘They have violated organisational discipline’

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday suspended three party district secretaries for violating organisational discipline.

In a statement issued here, he said Sivaganga secretary Pulavar S. Sevanthiyappan, Tiruvallur secretary T.R.R. Senguttivan and Virudhunagar secretary R.S. Shanmugasundaram were suspended.

“The party’s disciplinary committee will look into the allegations against them and a final decision will be taken based on its report,” he said.

Party sources said the three leaders had failed to attend the meetings of district secretaries and the general council in the last four years. “[The headquarters secretary] Durai Vaiyapuri, son of Mr. Vaiko, met and requested them to do the party work. But they remain inactive,” the sources said.