Vaiko slams attempts to hasten Chennai-Salem expressway project

In a statement, the MDMK general secretary alleged that the BJP government was desperate to implement the project, against the sentiments of the people, and the State government was backing this move

Marumalarachi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Friday slammed the government’s attempts to hasten the Chennai-Salem Expressway project, citing a plea in Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of an appeal challenging a Madras High Court verdict quashing the land acquisition for the project.

In a statement, he alleged that the BJP government was desperate to implement the project, against the sentiments of the people, and the State government was also backing this.

Mr. Vaiko condemned the Central and State governments and charged them with betraying the interests of the State.

He also warned of severe consequences if the Central and State governments ignored the sentiments of the people of the State.

Mr. Vaiko also pointed out that the project will affect the environment and that is why people protested against it.

