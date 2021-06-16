Vaiko seeks MGNREGS jobs for people above 55

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin not to exclude those who had crossed 55 years of age in works implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In a statement in Chennai, he said in the majority of villages, people’s livelihood depended on the rural employment scheme and excluding those who were above 55 would result in death by hunger. Therefore, he appealed to the government to lift the restrictions and engage those above 55 years in the works.