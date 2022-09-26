Vaiko requests Prime Minister to support Sri Lankan Tamils’ issue at U.N.

India should back upcoming resolution favouring Tamils, he writes to Modi

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday requested the Indian government to involve proactively in the U.N. Human Rights Council at Geneva, in which the Sri Lankan Tamils’ issue would be under consideration.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pointed out that the Tamils were seeking justice against the international crimes of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity as borne out by various U.N. reports and the periodic reports submitted by the U.N. High Commissioners for Human Rights.

“The stand taken by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the U.N. Security Council against impunity for war crimes in the context of the Ukraine-Russia war is a welcome sign which gives us hope that India would apply the same yardstick to the Sri Lankan war too,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko urged India to support the upcoming resolution 51/1 with amendments in favour of the demands of the Tamils for referring the Sri Lankan State to the International Criminal Court and instituting an international independent criminal investigation into the crimes committed by Sri Lanka against Tamils based on the OISL Report, 2015 and Resolution 30/1 of U.N. Human Rights Council.

“India should also support the call for a U.N.-sponsored referendum on the political solution to the Tamil national question,” he said adding that the country should on no account oppose or abstain from voting on the upcoming Resolution 51/1. “The Tamils of Eelam, of Tamil Nadu and all over the world earnestly request you to take the lead at the UNHRC for bringing justice, reconciliation and peace for the suffering people,” he said.