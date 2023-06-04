ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko re-elected unopposed as MDMK general secretary

June 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK founder Vaiko was re-elected unopposed to the post of general secretary in the fifth organisational poll of the party, held on Saturday. 

A press release from the MDMK said all office-bearers, including administrative council members and audit committee members for the headquarters, were elected unopposed. 

Auditor Arjunraj has been elected as the presidium chairman; M. Senthilathipan, treasurer; Durai Vaiko, principal secretary; and Mallai Sathya, A.K Mani, Aduthuri R. Murugan, T.M. Rajendran, and Dr Rokkaiah Sheik Mohammed as deputy general secretaries. 

The general council meeting of the party, which is to be held on June 14, will formally give its consent for the election of office-bearers. The party has enrolled over 25 lakh members in 61 party districts, the release added.

