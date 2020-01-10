Vaiko opposes withdrawal of security cover for Stalin

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Friday opposed the decision of the Home Ministry to withdraw the Z-category security cover provided to DMK president M.K. Stalin and condemned both the Central and State government for the decision.

Mr. Vaiko, in a statement contended that Mr. Stalin has been defending the challenges to the ideals of Periyar and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. Besides, Mr. Stalin has been countering the narratives being spread against the Dravidian movement.

“He [Mr. Stalin] is becoming popular day by day. There have been incidents (in Tamil Nadu) where Periyar’s statues were damaged. While so, it is only just to continue the high security cover that was provided to Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He also condemned the Union and State governments for withdrawing the security cover to Mr. Stalin. Mr. Stalin had Z-category security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that has now been withdrawn.