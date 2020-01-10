Tamil Nadu

Vaiko opposes withdrawal of security cover for Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko seen together at a book release function held recently

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko seen together at a book release function held recently   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

more-in

The MDMK leader condemned the Central and State governments for the decision

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Friday opposed the decision of the Home Ministry to withdraw the Z-category security cover provided to DMK president M.K. Stalin and condemned both the Central and State government for the decision.

Mr. Vaiko, in a statement contended that Mr. Stalin has been defending the challenges to the ideals of Periyar and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. Besides, Mr. Stalin has been countering the narratives being spread against the Dravidian movement.

“He [Mr. Stalin] is becoming popular day by day. There have been incidents (in Tamil Nadu) where Periyar’s statues were damaged. While so, it is only just to continue the high security cover that was provided to Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He also condemned the Union and State governments for withdrawing the security cover to Mr. Stalin. Mr. Stalin had Z-category security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that has now been withdrawn.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 3:51:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vaiko-opposes-withdrawal-of-security-cover-for-stalin/article30533525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY