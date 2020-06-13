Vaiko moves Madras High Court on medical admissions

CHENNAI

13 June 2020 00:20 IST

The MDMK on Friday said its general secretary Vaiko has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to implement reservation for students of backward classes and most backward classes in medical admissions.

Mr. Vaiko has sought a direction that admissions for medical colleges in Tamil Nadu must be based on the State’s reservation guidelines that is already in vogue.

Advertising

Advertising