Vaiko meets Jaitley with demand to declare Tamil Nadu drought-hit

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to urge that Tamil Nadu be declared a drought-hit State. He also sought immediate assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund and a special package in the Union Budget for implementation of water augmentation schemes in the State.

“With a heavy heart, I bring to your notice that more than 130 farmers have committed suicide due to crop failure. Unless alternative arrangements are made on war footing, millions of farmers will be subjected to unbearable hardship and sufferings. I am afraid more suicides might happen. The cattle stock is dying due to water scarcity,” said Mr. Vaiko.

“This is unprecedented and in the last 100 years, Tamil Nadu has not seen this kind of massive shortage in the monsoon rains. The entire Cauvery delta region suffers due to water scarcity as Karnataka has not released the water to Tamil Nadu even after the Supreme Court directions,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko said the water scarcity was looming large over the State, the Chennai city could have water from its resources for a month only and Madurai was already facing water shortage as there had been no rain for the past four years.

He, therefore, requested the Minister to declare Tamil Nadu a drought-hit State and release funds immediately from the National Disaster Relief Fund. He also sought a special package for installation of desalination plants, water manufacturing plants from air, water pipe systems to the cities and towns, watershed development and other related schemes.