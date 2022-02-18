Vaiko lauds Stalin for stand on Neutrino Observatory

February 18, 2022 16:57 IST

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s stand in the Supreme Court that it did not want the Indian Neutrino Observatory established in a sensitive ecological zone in the Western Ghats.

The Rajya Sabha member recalled in a statement that he had approached the Madras High Court in 2015 for a direction to ban the project, and the court granted a stay on it.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vaiko congratulated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on taking the stand that the project would damage the Western Ghats. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allotting ₹1,500 crore for the project “to satisfy the American government”. “The rocks in the Himalayas are not sturdy, and that’s why there are often landslides. The rocks in the Western Ghats are sturdy, and that is why UNESCO has accorded it the status of World Heritage Site,” he said.