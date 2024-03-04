Vaiko, Jawahirullah express concerns over core loading of PFBR

March 04, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Chennai

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday expressed concern over the initiation of the core loading of India’s indigenous 500 Mwe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in the nuclear complex at Kalpakkam, scheduled for Monday.

In a statement, he said that the reactor was based on a dangerous technology and many countries across the world had given up on such reactors. “Works to construct the reactor began in 2004 and was expected to attain criticality in 2010. But it fell behind schedule as the technology was no longer in use. The expenditure has also increased from ₹3,490 crore to ₹7, 700 crore...,” he said.

According to him, the reactors did not abide by regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He further pointed out that the Union government, despite its promise, had constructed facilities for storing nuclear waste in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

Shifted projects

“The BJP government has shifted nuclear projects from BJP-ruled States since they faced opposition there. The government that refused to allot adequate funds towards flood relief has no qualms about setting up dangerous nuclear plants in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that such plants should not be allowed in the State.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah, too, opposed the proposed initiation of the PFBR, stating that it would make Tamil Nadu a dumpyard.

In a statement, he said that this was the first time a fast breeder reactor was being set up inside the perimeter of Kalpakkam nuclear reactor premises, and asked why the BJP, “which shuts down nuclear reactors and nuclear waste dumping sites if there are protests”, was using Tamil Nadu as a dumpyard.

“America, Japan, European countries have deemed this technology as unsafe and unnecessary. In Japan, the reactor caught fire since the coolant leaked. Similarly, in France, the reactor was shutdown due to financial stress and public protest...,” he said.

‘Expenditure went up’

He further said that the expenditure for the project, owing to the delay, had doubled from ₹3,490 crore to ₹7,700 crore, according to a WNISR 2023 report. “This reactor will not contribute to Tamil Nadu’s welfare, and should be opposed...,” he added.

