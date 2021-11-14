Vaiko insulting police force by targeting me, says Annamalai

CHENNAI

14 November 2021 01:20 IST

Union Minister L. Murugan, C.T. Ravi visit flood-hit areas

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday said MDMK general secretary Vaiko had insulted the whole police force by saying that Annamalai was only a police officer and not qualified to comment on the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

“By thinking that he is insulting me, he has insulted the police force. Is he commenting now on the issue because of the pressure given by farmers at the protest held by the BJP four days ago or to just support the DMK government,” the BJP leader asked.

Murugan gives aid

During the day, Union Minister of State L. Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge C.T. Ravi separately visited various flood-affected areas in Chennai and distributed flood relief. Mr. Murugan said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the State government of all its support. He said the DMK was in power between 1996 and 2001 and 2006- 2011 but did not do any long-term planning. “Instead of blaming the other government, the Chief Minister should take proactive steps,” he said.

