Vaiko in Geneva after 16 years

MDMK chief Vaiko reached Geneva on Sunday to take part in the 36th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), where the Sri Lankan Tamils issue is scheduled to be taken up for debate, a party release stated.
Visa rejection
The last time Mr. Vaiko was in Geneva was in 2001 and his applications seeking visa during the past 16 years were turned down due to pressure exerted by the Sri Lankan government, a MDMK release said.
Mr. Vaiko is scheduled to take part in a rally on September 18.
After attending the debate on the Sri Lankan Tamils in the UNHRC, which is concluding on September 29, he is expected to return to India on October 1.
