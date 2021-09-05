Vaiko hails move to honour V.O.C.

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 01:31 IST

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretay Vaiko on Saturday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement to celebrate freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram’s 150th birth anniversary.

Recalling the life history of V.O.C., as he is famously known, Mr. Vaiko said the role he played in the freedom struggle and the sacrifices he made for the country’s Independence would not be forgotten.

“He did not seek fame or fortune and led a life of simplicity. He did yeomen service for the people,” Mr. Vaiko said.

