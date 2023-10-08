Vaiko extends support to protest pressing Karnataka to release Cauvery water

October 08, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Chennai

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday extended his party’s support to the proposed bandh in Tanjavur, Tiruvaraur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, and Ariyalur districts and picketed in front of the central government offices “to condemn the BJP government’s failure” to prevail upon Karnataka to release the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“Crops cultivated in three-and-a-half lakh acres are withering because of Karnataka’s failure to release water even though the Supreme Court issued a direction,” said Mr. Vaiko in a statement, calling upon his party leaders and cadres to participate in the protest.

Accusing Karnataka of not abiding by the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Tribunal and not following the distress sharing formula, Mr. Vaiko said Karnataka, instead of releasing water, had supported protests against Tamil Nadu.

He said it was the duty of political parties, traders’ unions, farmers’ organisations, and people to support the protest to uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery water.

