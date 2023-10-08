HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaiko extends support to protest pressing Karnataka to release Cauvery water

October 08, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday extended his party’s support to the proposed bandh in Tanjavur, Tiruvaraur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, and Ariyalur districts and picketed in front of the central government offices “to condemn the BJP government’s failure” to prevail upon Karnataka to release the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“Crops cultivated in three-and-a-half lakh acres are withering because of Karnataka’s failure to release water even though the Supreme Court issued a direction,” said Mr. Vaiko in a statement, calling upon his party leaders and cadres to participate in the protest.

Accusing Karnataka of not abiding by the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Tribunal and not following the distress sharing formula, Mr. Vaiko said Karnataka, instead of releasing water, had supported protests against Tamil Nadu.

He said it was the duty of political parties, traders’ unions, farmers’ organisations, and people to support the protest to uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery water.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.