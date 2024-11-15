ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko expresses shock over Sri Lankan election results

Updated - November 15, 2024 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vaiko

Expressing shock over the election results in neighbouring Sri Lanka, MDMK founder Vaiko on Friday called for the unity of the Tamils in India and the diaspora to ensure the safety of Tamils in the neighbouring Island.

“The Government of India should not betray the Tamils in Sri Lanka. There has not been a solution for the Tamils issue in Sri Lanka,” Mr. Vaiko said in a statement. He also charged that the Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake was against the Tamils. Though Rajapaksa government was responsible for the genocide against Tamils, Mr. Dissanayake has been consistently raising his voice against Tamils, he said. The National People’s Power was only another version of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, he added.

