Vaiko deplores PM Modi’s Rajasthan speech

April 24, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday deplored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at a rally in Rajasthan where he had said that the Congress, if elected to power at the Centre, would distribute the people’s property, land and gold among Muslims.

In a statement, he said that all secular forces had condemned the speech and complaints had been filed with the Election Commission (EC). However, Mr. Modi continued to defend his speech and questioned the reservation to Muslims, Mr. Vaiko said, adding that this showed his hatred towards Muslims and brought to light his alignment towards the RSS ideology.

Mr. Vaiko further said that for years, the RSS had been attempting to destroy the diversity of India and working towards forming a Hindu Rashtra. The EC may not take action against Mr. Modi. However, the people would teach him an appropriate lesson in the Lok Sabha election. The days of the BJP government at the Centre are numbered, he added.

