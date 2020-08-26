Vaiko demands that the lockdown be lifted

MDMK leader cites example of Delhi

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday made a strong case for lifting the COVID-19 lockdown and resuming the operation of State-owned transport corporation buses, with restrictions, from September 1, in the interest of all sections of the society.

In a statement in Chennai, he said commercial flight operations from foreign countries also should be allowed.

Mr. Vaiko said that even though Delhi was affected by COVID-19 severely, the government there had lifted all restrictions and normalcy had returned.

“The Karnataka government also lifted the restrictions, while Puducherry had opened its territory,” he added, while calling for lifting of the lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

Alluding to a related issue, Mr. Vaiko said that even though the Tamil Nadu government had started online classes, students did not have computers, laptops or smartphones to attend the classes.

“Punjab government distributed smartphones to all students. But Tamil Nadu does not have the resources. It is on the verge of collapse,” he said.

Pointing out that people had been subjected to innumerable sufferings in the last five months, Mr. Vaiko said the opening of Tasmac retail shops had caused further problems to the families.