Vaiko demands release of 7 Rajiv assassination case convicts

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In a statement here, he said even though Chief Justice of Supreme Court had said that the state government could release them, and the state government had sent its recommendation, the Governor had thrown the request in the dustbin.

Contending that there was no need to seek the opinion of the Centre in the matter, he alleged that so far, a drama was enacted on the pretext of getting the Centre’s permission.

“Since the DMK is also demanding their release, Chief Minister Stalin should order their release,” he said.