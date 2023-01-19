ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko demands inspection of all juvenile homes

January 19, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vaiko | Photo Credit: File photo

In the wake of the recent death of a 17-year-old boy at a juvenile home in Chengalpattu, MDMK leader Vaiko on Wednesday demanded that a committee be formed to inspect all the juvenile homes in the State.

Condemning the death and the way the boy’s mother was treated following his death, Mr. Vaiko urged action against those who illegally kept her under house arrest, prevented her from seeing his mortal remains and threatened her to sign on a plain sheet of paper.

He appreciated the government for the arrests made so far in the case. He appealed to the government to provide a job for the mother as she had already lost her husband and supporting five children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US