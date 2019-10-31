Vaiko demands closure of Kudankulam nuclear plants

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday demanded the closure of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants (KKNPP) in the wake of reports that a malware had infected its system and anyone could have access to it from outside.

Explaining a resolution adopted in the district secretaries meeting, Mr. Vaiko said it was a matter of great concern that the system had been hacked into and vital details stolen.

He said even though the KKNPP explained that its system was unique and could not be breached, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) had admitted the cyber attack.

“The plants in Kudankulam pose a great threat to the people in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and there is a danger of them being subjected to an attack by the neighbouring countries. The Centre should immediately shut down the plants,” he said.

Hostel conditions

Another resolution urged the State government to take steps to improve the conditions of the SC/ST students hostel, saying that many hostels and rooms were totally unfit for accommodation of students.

Recalling a report published by The Hindu on October 13 on the conditions at these hostels, Mr. Vaiko said many were not maintained well and were lacking in drinking water and latrines.

He said it was a shame that the government-run TASMAC retails shops had generated ₹456.15 crore from sale of liquors during Deepavalai. “The late Jayalalithaa promised closure of liquor shops in a phased manner and the State government has the responsibility to fulfil her announcement,” he said.