Tamil NaduCHENNAI 23 May 2021 23:46 IST
‘Stop The Family Man 2’
Vaiko says the series has hurt the sentiments of Tamil people
MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday urged Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to stop the release of web series The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime, saying it depicted Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents.
In a letter, Mr. Vaiko said: “Tamil speaking actress Samantha is shown as a terrorist having connections with Pakistan terrorists. This has hurt the sentiments of Tamil people.”
