ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko condoles MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy’s death

March 28, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Chennai

Sources said Mr. Ganesamoorthy was upset that he was not fielded by the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

MDMK Lok Sabha member A. Ganesamoorthy, who represented the Erode Constituency but could not get renomination, died on Thursday.

Party general secretary Vaiko condoled his death. 

Sources said Mr. Ganesamoorthy was upset that he was not fielded by the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MDMK was allotted just the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency and the seat went to Mr Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko. 

Ganeshamurthi passes away

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, 77, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest at 5.05 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

On March 24, he reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital in Erode where he was provided first-aid. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where his condition continued to remain in critical condition. He passed away in the morning.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US