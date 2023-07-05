ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko condemns Union Health Minister’s speech favouring Hindi

July 05, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK leader Vaiko. | Photo Credit: File photo

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday took exception to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s speech that “Hindi provides a platform for expression and a bridge for national oneness and unity.”

While addressing a meeting of ‘Hindi Salahkar Samiti, the Minister had said that while “we may use our regional languages, we should respect Hindi as the national language.”

Mr. Vaiko said that the Minister had denigrated other regional languages. “All 22 languages listed in the 8th schedule are national languages. The ruling BJP’s efforts to impose Hindi and make it a national language is against the pluralistic nature of India.” he said in a statement. The cultural unity of India can be protected only by treating all languages and cultures equally. “The idea of one language, one culture and one country will be detrimental to the nation’s unity,” he warned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US