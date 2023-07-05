Vaiko condemns Union Health Minister’s speech favouring Hindi

July 05, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday took exception to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s speech that “Hindi provides a platform for expression and a bridge for national oneness and unity.”

While addressing a meeting of ‘Hindi Salahkar Samiti, the Minister had said that while “we may use our regional languages, we should respect Hindi as the national language.”

Mr. Vaiko said that the Minister had denigrated other regional languages. “All 22 languages listed in the 8th schedule are national languages. The ruling BJP’s efforts to impose Hindi and make it a national language is against the pluralistic nature of India.” he said in a statement. The cultural unity of India can be protected only by treating all languages and cultures equally. “The idea of one language, one culture and one country will be detrimental to the nation’s unity,” he warned.

