Vaiko condemns UGC’s circular encouraging colleges to debate “democratic traditions of khap panchayats” on Constitution day

November 25, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University Grants Commission Chairman recently issued a circular in this regard; the MDMK general secretary said this was a move by “Hindutva satanic” forces to undermine the Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko has strongly condemned the recent circular by University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, encouraging all universities and colleges to organise lectures on themes such as “ideal king” and the “democratic traditions” of khap panchayats (kangaroo court) on Constitution day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued on Friday, he said November 26, which is observed as Constitution day, is historically significant as it was on this date in 1950 that the Constitution was adopted. To conduct lectures on topics like “ideal king” and “ khap panchayats” that day is a move by “Hindutva satanic” forces to undermine the Constitution of India. He alleged that the activities of the Union government, since the BJP came to power in 2014, have been to destroy Constitutional principles like secularism, democracy, socialism, liberty, equality, fraternity and unity of the country. 

Mr. Vaiko stressed the need to resolve on Constitution day to defeat such attempts by the “Hindutva satanic” forces to “destroy” the Constitution. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US