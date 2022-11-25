  1. EPaper
Vaiko condemns UGC’s circular encouraging colleges to debate “democratic traditions of khap panchayats” on Constitution day

The University Grants Commission Chairman recently issued a circular in this regard; the MDMK general secretary said this was a move by “Hindutva satanic” forces to undermine the Constitution

November 25, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko has strongly condemned the recent circular by University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, encouraging all universities and colleges to organise lectures on themes such as “ideal king” and the “democratic traditions” of khap panchayats (kangaroo court) on Constitution day.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said November 26, which is observed as Constitution day, is historically significant as it was on this date in 1950 that the Constitution was adopted. To conduct lectures on topics like “ideal king” and “ khap panchayats” that day is a move by “Hindutva satanic” forces to undermine the Constitution of India. He alleged that the activities of the Union government, since the BJP came to power in 2014, have been to destroy Constitutional principles like secularism, democracy, socialism, liberty, equality, fraternity and unity of the country. 

Mr. Vaiko stressed the need to resolve on Constitution day to defeat such attempts by the “Hindutva satanic” forces to “destroy” the Constitution. 

