Vaiko condemns Siddaramaiah’s remarks over Mekedatu proposal

February 17, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

MDMK founder Vaiko on Friday objected to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks in the Assembly on the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. He said the dam, if built, would severely affect the Cauvery delta districts in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said Mr. Siddaramaiah’s announcements went against the verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The Rajya Sabha member said the proposal, if allowed, would render the Cauvery delta districts barren. “During the past 48 years, we [in Tamil Nadu] have lost cultivation on about 15.87 lakh hectares. But irrigated land in Karnataka has increased from 9.96 lakh hectares to 38.25 lakh hectares,” he said, urging the Tamil Nadu government not to allow Karnataka to violate the CWDT verdict and the Supreme Court judgment.