Vaiko condemns PM Modi’s call for Uniform Civil Code

June 28, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK founder Vaiko on Wednesday opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and urged the Union government to drop the proposal.

In a statement, he said that the 21st Law Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge B.S. Chauhan, in its consultation paper had held that the formulation of the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

‘Not worried’

He condemned the Union government for being interested in bringing out the UCC instead of “being worried” about the violence in Manipur.

The 22nd Law Commission, earlier this month, sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders including public and religious organisations on the UCC. Mr. Modi, while addressing booth-level workers of the BJP in Bhopal on Tuesday, said the country needed the UCC.