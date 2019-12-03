Vaiko condemns lathi charge on protesters

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko has condemned the police lathi charge on persons, who staged a protest following the death of 17 persons after a wall collapsed on three houses they were living in at Nadur in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday.
In a statement issued in Chennai on Tuesday, Mr. Vaiko condoled the death of the 17 persons.
“I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure distribution of relief materials to the affected families on humanitarian grounds,” he said.
Referring to a protest staged by some persons in connection with the incident and the reported police lathi charge on them, Mr. Vaiko condemned the police action.
