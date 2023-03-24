HamberMenu
Vaiko condemns disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

March 24, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK leader Vaiko on Friday condemned the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP just 24 hours after he was convicted and sentenced to a two-year imprisonment by a Surat court in a defamation case.

In his view, the “sham proceedings” of the Surat court had “buried justice.”

In a statement, he charged, “The BJP with its brute majority has disqualified Rahul Gandhi within 24 hours since his conviction. [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi is behaving like Hitler’s Nazi Germany, Mussolini’s Italian fascism and Idi Amin’s Uganda.”

Mr. Vaiko said the action was wrong, considering the court had given time to Mr. Gandhi to file for an appeal.

